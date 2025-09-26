BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
Startup Recorder

MedIQ becomes ‘Pakistan’s first AI-powered healthtech platform’ in collaboration with government

'We will use the power of AI to break barriers and support physicians in delivering expert-level care to every patient,' says health minister
BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2025 03:51pm

Healthcare startup MedIQ announced the launch of its AI Suite at the MED–AI Health Summit 2025 held in Islamabad earlier this week.

“With this launch, MedIQ has officially transformed into Pakistan’s first AI-powered healthtech platform, introducing artificial intelligence as both a physician’s assistant and a patient’s companion — a first-of-its-kind step in Pakistan’s digital healthcare journey,” the company said in a statement.

It explained that for physicians, MedIQ AI acts as a virtual assistant, generating notes in real time during consultations, capturing structured clinical summaries, and integrating seamlessly with Electronic Medical Records. This reduces paperwork and frees doctors to focus entirely on patient care.

For patients, MedIQ AI will act like a “health companion”, guiding them from pre-consultation to post-consultation. It listens to symptoms, recommends the right doctor, explains prescriptions, provides health insights through an interactive chat agent, and measures vitals via a face scan.

Dr. Saira Siddique, CEO of MedIQ, noted that: “Healthcare is about people, not paperwork.”

“With the MedIQ AI Suite, we have made Pakistan’s first AI AI-powered healthtech platform that is clinically proven, intelligent and interactive.“

“Med-AI combines enterprise-grade AI, intelligent automation, and human-centered design to empower physicians, improve patient access, and deliver structured, evidence-based care at scale. This is the future of healthcare — intelligent, connected, and built for both doctors and patients.”

The platform was launched in collaboration with the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program, a flagship project under the Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination.

According to health minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, who was at the launch event: “Access to healthcare should not depend on geography or affordability. The future of healthcare lies in universal health care and bridging the gap between urban & rural and poor or rich through technology. The Ministry of Health will ensure that we use technology to change the way healthcare is delivered. “

“We will use the power of AI to break barriers and support physicians in delivering expert-level care to every patient”.

MedIQ also delivers health and insurance solutions to banks and telcos. And has, a growing portfolio of 400+ corporate clients.

Accoridng to its release, MedIQ is partnered with 350+ hospitals and 4,000+ labs and pharmacies across 75 cities.

