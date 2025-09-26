BML 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BOP 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.25%)
CNERGY 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.42%)
CPHL 98.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.08%)
DCL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
DGKC 266.30 Increased By ▲ 12.32 (4.85%)
FCCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.67%)
FFL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
GCIL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
HUBC 234.75 Increased By ▲ 12.44 (5.6%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 111.20 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.96%)
NBP 190.40 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.13%)
PAEL 54.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.98%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
PPL 205.10 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (1.93%)
PREMA 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
PRL 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.34%)
PTC 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.17%)
SNGP 137.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.32%)
SSGC 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (18.4%)
BR100 16,810 Increased By 265.6 (1.61%)
BR30 55,403 Increased By 729.4 (1.33%)
KSE100 161,537 Increased By 2257.2 (1.42%)
KSE30 49,517 Increased By 858.8 (1.76%)
Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 10:44am

The Pakistani rupee improved against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.23, a gain of Re0.18 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 281.41.

Internationally, the US dollar held on to steep gains on Friday after better-than-forecast US data dampened expectations for further easing by the Federal Reserve this year.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, climbed 0.6% in the previous session after figures on US economic growth, unemployment claims, durable goods, and wholesale inventories all beat expectations.

The yen traded at an eight-week low following a new raft of tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. Attention now turns to Friday’s release of US consumer spending data for signals of how urgently the economy needs additional stimulus from the Fed.

The dollar index was steady at 98.473, near a three-week high and on course for a 0.8% rise this week.

The greenback was flat at 149.81 yen after nearly breaking through the 150 mark for the first time since August 1. The euro stood at $1.1665 after a 0.6% slide on Thursday.

Markets are now pricing in an 87.7% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut from the Fed in October, down from 90%-92% odds indicated on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Friday, on track to rise at their steepest rate since early June as Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure push Moscow to restrict fuel exports and close to cutting crude output.

Brent futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $69.57 a barrel by 0100 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $65.21 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have jumped over 4% this week, their biggest increase since the week ended June 13.

This is an intra-day update

