Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 281.37, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 281.41.

Internationally, the US dollar held on to steep gains on Friday after better-than-forecast US data dampened expectations for further easing by the Federal Reserve this year.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, climbed 0.6% in the previous session after figures on US economic growth, unemployment claims, durable goods, and wholesale inventories all beat expectations.

The yen traded at an eight-week low following a new raft of tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. Attention now turns to Friday’s release of US consumer spending data for signals of how urgently the economy needs additional stimulus from the Fed.

The dollar index was steady at 98.473, near a three-week high and on course for a 0.8% rise this week.

The greenback was flat at 149.81 yen after nearly breaking through the 150 mark for the first time since August 1. The euro stood at $1.1665 after a 0.6% slide on Thursday.

Markets are now pricing in an 87.7% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut from the Fed in October, down from 90%-92% odds indicated on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Friday, on track for a more than 4% weekly gain, as Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure prompted Moscow to curb fuel exports.

Brent futures climbed 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $69.55 a barrel by 0910 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.14 a barrel.