BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
BOP 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
CNERGY 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
CPHL 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
DGKC 261.65 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (3.42%)
FCCL 59.87 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.13%)
FFL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
GCIL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
HUBC 234.50 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (2.24%)
KEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.79%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
MLCF 109.38 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.77%)
NBP 190.29 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.48%)
PAEL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.6%)
PPL 209.25 Increased By ▲ 5.94 (2.92%)
PREMA 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.24%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.68%)
PTC 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.06%)
SNGP 137.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.73%)
SSGC 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
TREET 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 26, 2025
Markets

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.37 against US dollar in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 04:34pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 281.37, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 281.41.

Internationally, the US dollar held on to steep gains on Friday after better-than-forecast US data dampened expectations for further easing by the Federal Reserve this year.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, climbed 0.6% in the previous session after figures on US economic growth, unemployment claims, durable goods, and wholesale inventories all beat expectations.

The yen traded at an eight-week low following a new raft of tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. Attention now turns to Friday’s release of US consumer spending data for signals of how urgently the economy needs additional stimulus from the Fed.

The dollar index was steady at 98.473, near a three-week high and on course for a 0.8% rise this week.

The greenback was flat at 149.81 yen after nearly breaking through the 150 mark for the first time since August 1. The euro stood at $1.1665 after a 0.6% slide on Thursday.

Markets are now pricing in an 87.7% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut from the Fed in October, down from 90%-92% odds indicated on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Friday, on track for a more than 4% weekly gain, as Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure prompted Moscow to curb fuel exports.

Brent futures climbed 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $69.55 a barrel by 0910 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.14 a barrel.

