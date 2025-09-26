Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,700 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

Around, 2600 bales of Saleh Pat, 2000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 3600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 2400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,5500 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 1800 bales of Mehrab Pur, 600 bales of Khair Pur, 1000 bales of Rohri, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 400 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Halani, 400 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 1200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan (Balochi Cotton) were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 200 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 200 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chishtian, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund and 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025