Sep 25, 2025
Business & Finance

Din Textile Mills to expand value-added home textile operations

BR Web Desk Published 25 Sep, 2025 09:53am

Din Textile Mills Limited (DINT) announced on Thursday that its Board of Directors had approved the expansion of its value-added home textile stitching unit.

The company shared this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The expansion will double the unit’s production capacity by increasing the number of stitching machines,” the listed company informed the bourse.

It added that the project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Moreover, DINT shared that its spinning unit-IV, located in Kasur, will be temporarily shut down till further notice.

The notice read that all other spinning, weaving, dyeing and stitching units will continue their normal operations without interruption.

Din Textile Mills Limited was incorporated in Pakistan in 1988.

The company manufactures and sells yarn and fabric.

