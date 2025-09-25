Spot rate up by Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained tight and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also said the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,900 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab remained between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,800 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

A total of 1,000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 1,600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 1,200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 15,350 to Rs 15,550 per maund, 400 bales of Sui Gas, 200 bales of Hingoraja were sold at RS 15,400 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 1,000 bales of Yazman were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund and 400 bales of Ahmed Pur were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed at Rs 15,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per Kg.

