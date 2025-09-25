Markets Print 2025-09-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 24, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 158,236.68
High: 159,046.60
Low: 158,133.31
Net Change: 291.65
Volume (000): 1,027,319
Value (000): 37,591,246
Makt Cap (000) 4,683,130,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,217.63
NET CH (-) 60.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,563.61
NET CH (+) 62.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,982.37
NET CH (+) 77.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,795.59
NET CH (+) 730.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,179.84
NET CH (+) 121.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,626.67
NET CH (-) 41.22
------------------------------------
As on: 24-September-2025
====================================
