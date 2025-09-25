KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 24, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 158,236.68 High: 159,046.60 Low: 158,133.31 Net Change: 291.65 Volume (000): 1,027,319 Value (000): 37,591,246 Makt Cap (000) 4,683,130,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,217.63 NET CH (-) 60.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,563.61 NET CH (+) 62.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,982.37 NET CH (+) 77.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,795.59 NET CH (+) 730.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,179.84 NET CH (+) 121.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,626.67 NET CH (-) 41.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-September-2025 ====================================

