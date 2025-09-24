BML 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
BOP 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
CNERGY 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CPHL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.03%)
DCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
DGKC 256.80 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (1.58%)
FCCL 58.54 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
FFL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
GCIL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
HUBC 214.73 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (2.29%)
KEL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.77%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.78%)
NBP 188.64 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.22%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
POWER 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
PPL 194.89 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.4%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.16%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.1%)
PTC 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
SNGP 139.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.15%)
SSGC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TREET 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
TRG 79.97 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.73%)
WTL 1.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,410 Increased By 113.9 (0.7%)
BR30 53,486 Increased By 840.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 158,882 Increased By 937.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 48,437 Increased By 284.8 (0.59%)
World

Russia’s Salavat petrochemical complex attacked by Ukrainian drones, governor says

  • Emergency services are taking measures to extinguish the fire caused by the attack
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 11:04am

MOSCOW: The Salavat petrochemical complex, controlled by energy giant Gazprom, in Russia’s Bashkortostan was attacked by Ukrainian drones, regional governor Ruslan Khabirov said on Wednesday via his channel on Telegram.

Emergency services are taking measures to extinguish the fire caused by the attack, the governor said.

