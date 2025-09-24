World
Russia’s Salavat petrochemical complex attacked by Ukrainian drones, governor says
- Emergency services are taking measures to extinguish the fire caused by the attack
MOSCOW: The Salavat petrochemical complex, controlled by energy giant Gazprom, in Russia’s Bashkortostan was attacked by Ukrainian drones, regional governor Ruslan Khabirov said on Wednesday via his channel on Telegram.
Emergency services are taking measures to extinguish the fire caused by the attack, the governor said.
