BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.59 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
DCL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 184.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
FCCL 49.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
GCIL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.54%)
HUBC 158.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
MLCF 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.11%)
NBP 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
PPL 178.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.36%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
PRL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
PTC 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
TREET 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 57.45 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.99%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Increased By 31.4 (0.21%)
BR30 42,178 Increased By 99.4 (0.24%)
KSE100 147,094 Increased By 602.8 (0.41%)
KSE30 44,950 Increased By 117.1 (0.26%)
World Print 2025-08-18

Russia says it destroyed 300 Ukrainian drones

Reuters Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:19am

MOSCOW: Russian forces shot down 300 Ukrainian drones and struck storage sites for Sapsan missiles while fierce battles raged in the Donetsk region where Ukrainian forces were trying to halt a Russian advance, the defence ministry and war bloggers said.

Russia’s defence ministry said Russian forces had gained better positions near the settlement of Zolotyi Kolodiaz in the Donetsk region, though pro-Ukrainian maps showed that Ukrainian forces had contained the Russian advance.

The defence ministry said war planes, drones and missiles had been used to strike Ukrainian storage sites for Sapsan missiles across the country.

“Four guided aerial bombs and 300 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems,” the ministry said.

Russian forces RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian drones

