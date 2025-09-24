PM Shehbaz urges IMF to factor flood impact into review

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session in New York to discuss Pakistan’s economic reforms and future cooperation.

During his meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, the prime minister appreciated the IMF’s longstanding constructive partnership with Pakistan, which, under Georgieva’s leadership, had strengthened further, read a statement.

He acknowledged the IMF’s timely support under various instruments, including the Stand By Arrangement for $3 billion in FY 2024, followed by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of $7 billion and the Resilience & Sustainability Facility (RSF) of $1.4 billion.

“Today, with the institution of deep-rooted structural reforms, Pakistan’s economy is showing positive signs of stabilisation and is now moving towards recovery,” he said.

The prime minister commended the IMF’s support in this regard, which had been instrumental in guiding the Government’s economic reform efforts.

“While emphasising that Pakistan was making steady progress towards meeting the various targets and commitments under the IMF program, the prime minister said that the impact of the recent floods on Pakistan’s economy must be factored into the IMF’s review,” read the statement.

An IMF team is set to visit Pakistan on September 25, 2025, for the second semi-annual review of the EFF.

The upcoming review will assess Pakistan’s economic performance for the March and June 2025 quarters. Successful completion of the review will pave the way for the IMF Board’s approval of a $1 billion tranche, under which Pakistan has already received over $2 billion in two instalments.

However, the review comes at a time when floods have ravaged the country, threatening fresh food inflation and creating deeper hardship in the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

The IMF chief expressed her sympathy to all people affected by the floods. She noted the importance of the damage assessment to underpin recovery priorities.

Georgieva commended the prime minister’s commitment to pursuing sound macro-economic policies and reiterated the IMF’s continued support as Pakistan advances the necessary economic reforms to ensure sustainable long-term economic growth.

PM meets World Bank President

In a separate engagement with World Bank Group (WBG) President Ajay Banga, the prime minister appreciated Banga’s leadership in transforming the World Bank into a faster, more efficient and impactful development partner.

Whereas the World Bank expressed its readiness to extend continued support for Pakistan’s advancing economic reforms

The PM lauded the bank’s long-standing support to Pakistan, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating 2022 floods, added the statement.

During their meeting, the premier apprised the president of the government’s comprehensive reform agenda, encompassing resource mobilisation, energy sector reforms, privatisation and measures to build resilience against climate change.

“He reiterated that the reform agenda had steered Pakistan towards macroeconomic stabilisation, restored investor confidence and promoted sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

The PM also expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s new Country Partnership Framework (2026–2035), under which the World Bank has committed an unprecedented $40 billion for Pakistan.

“The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensure its effective implementation in close coordination with provincial governments.”

Meanwhile, the WBG President appreciated the reform measures being undertaken by Pakistan and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to Pakistan’s development agenda.

Both leaders reiterated their resolve to further strengthen cooperation under the CPF in order to advance Pakistan’s development priorities.