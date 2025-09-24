Bulls hold sway

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note Tuesday in a session marked by volatility due to rollover pressure.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 390.36 points, or 0.25 percent, to settle at 157,945.03 as compare to 157,554.66 points on Monday. The index touched an intraday high of 158,831.22 before retreating, while the day’s low was recorded at 157,416.54.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 closed at 16,296.31 points, up 29.67 points, or 0.18 percent, from the previous close, with a total volume of 1,268 million shares. BRIndex30 closed at 52,646.15 points, down 1.25 points, or 0 percent, from the previous close, with a total volume of 869 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, the session was marked by volatility due to rollover pressure. Gains in UBL, BWCL, and BAHL collectively added 432 points to the index, while losses in LUCK, MEBL, HBL, FFC, and BOP subtracted 255 points.

Market activity remained robust with ready market turnover at 1.52 billion shares compared to 1.66 billion a day earlier. The traded value stood at Rs 58.72 billion, down from Rs 60.90 billion. Market capitalization increased to Rs 18.63 trillion from the previous Rs 18.56 trillion.

K-Electric Ltd. led the volumes with 446.65 million shares, closing higher at Rs 6.31. Pace (Pak) Ltd. followed with 89.16 million shares, settling at Rs 10.36, while Cnergyico PK recorded 61.66 million shares, ending at Rs 8.50. Other active scrips included Bank of Punjab (57.27m), WorldCall Telecom (49.26m), and Arif Habib Corp (40.16m).

PIA Holding Company Limited surged by Rs 2,480.12 to close at Rs 27,281.27, while Unilever Pakistan Foods rose Rs 390.00, finishing at Rs 33,131.00.

On the downside, Siemens Pakistan Engineering fell by Rs 74.97 to Rs 1,634.22, and Nestle Pakistan Limited declined Rs 36.26 to Rs 8,376.16.

Out of 486 companies traded in the ready market, 195 closed higher, 261 ended lower, while 30 remained unchanged.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 25,277.82 points, down 88.11 points or 0.35 percent, with a total turnover of 3.59 million shares.

The BR Cement Index ended at 13,501.56 points, up 75.17 points or 0.56 percent, with a total turnover of 35.85 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 44,904.52 points, gaining 114.37 points or 0.26 percent, on a total turnover of 91.63 million shares.

The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 27,065.21 points, down 36.37 points or 0.13 percent, with a total turnover of 458.99 million shares.

The BR Oil & Gas Index ended at 14,058.24 points, up 108.20 points or 0.78 percent, on a total turnover of 104.53 million shares.

The BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 3,667.89 points, down 11.41 points or 0.31 percent, with a total turnover of 120.90 million shares.

