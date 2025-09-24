BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Markets Print 2025-09-24

Bulls hold sway

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note Tuesday in a session marked by volatility due to rollover pressure.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 390.36 points, or 0.25 percent, to settle at 157,945.03 as compare to 157,554.66 points on Monday. The index touched an intraday high of 158,831.22 before retreating, while the day’s low was recorded at 157,416.54.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 closed at 16,296.31 points, up 29.67 points, or 0.18 percent, from the previous close, with a total volume of 1,268 million shares. BRIndex30 closed at 52,646.15 points, down 1.25 points, or 0 percent, from the previous close, with a total volume of 869 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, the session was marked by volatility due to rollover pressure. Gains in UBL, BWCL, and BAHL collectively added 432 points to the index, while losses in LUCK, MEBL, HBL, FFC, and BOP subtracted 255 points.

Market activity remained robust with ready market turnover at 1.52 billion shares compared to 1.66 billion a day earlier. The traded value stood at Rs 58.72 billion, down from Rs 60.90 billion. Market capitalization increased to Rs 18.63 trillion from the previous Rs 18.56 trillion.

K-Electric Ltd. led the volumes with 446.65 million shares, closing higher at Rs 6.31. Pace (Pak) Ltd. followed with 89.16 million shares, settling at Rs 10.36, while Cnergyico PK recorded 61.66 million shares, ending at Rs 8.50. Other active scrips included Bank of Punjab (57.27m), WorldCall Telecom (49.26m), and Arif Habib Corp (40.16m).

PIA Holding Company Limited surged by Rs 2,480.12 to close at Rs 27,281.27, while Unilever Pakistan Foods rose Rs 390.00, finishing at Rs 33,131.00.

On the downside, Siemens Pakistan Engineering fell by Rs 74.97 to Rs 1,634.22, and Nestle Pakistan Limited declined Rs 36.26 to Rs 8,376.16.

Out of 486 companies traded in the ready market, 195 closed higher, 261 ended lower, while 30 remained unchanged.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 25,277.82 points, down 88.11 points or 0.35 percent, with a total turnover of 3.59 million shares.

The BR Cement Index ended at 13,501.56 points, up 75.17 points or 0.56 percent, with a total turnover of 35.85 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 44,904.52 points, gaining 114.37 points or 0.26 percent, on a total turnover of 91.63 million shares.

The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 27,065.21 points, down 36.37 points or 0.13 percent, with a total turnover of 458.99 million shares.

The BR Oil & Gas Index ended at 14,058.24 points, up 108.20 points or 0.78 percent, on a total turnover of 104.53 million shares.

The BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 3,667.89 points, down 11.41 points or 0.31 percent, with a total turnover of 120.90 million shares.

