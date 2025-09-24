Markets Print 2025-09-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 23, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 157,945.03
High: 158,831.22
Low: 157,416.54
Net Change: 390.37
Volume (000): 771,286
Value (000): 40,670,768
Makt Cap (000) 4,674,498,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,277.82
NET CH (-) 88.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,501.56
NET CH (+) 75.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,904.52
NET CH (+) 114.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,065.21
NET CH (-) 36.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,058.24
NET CH (+) 108.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,667.89
NET CH (-) 11.41
------------------------------------
As on: 23-September-2025
====================================
