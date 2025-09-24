BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 23, 2025). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 23, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                157,945.03
High:                     158,831.22
Low:                      157,416.54
Net Change:                   390.37
Volume (000):                771,286
Value (000):              40,670,768
Makt Cap (000)         4,674,498,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,277.82
NET CH                     (-) 88.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,501.56
NET CH                     (+) 75.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 44,904.52
NET CH                    (+) 114.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 27,065.21
NET CH                     (-) 36.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,058.24
NET CH                    (+) 108.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,667.89
NET CH                     (-) 11.41
------------------------------------
As on:             23-September-2025
====================================

