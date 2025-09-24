KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 23, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 157,945.03 High: 158,831.22 Low: 157,416.54 Net Change: 390.37 Volume (000): 771,286 Value (000): 40,670,768 Makt Cap (000) 4,674,498,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,277.82 NET CH (-) 88.11 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,501.56 NET CH (+) 75.17 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,904.52 NET CH (+) 114.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,065.21 NET CH (-) 36.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,058.24 NET CH (+) 108.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,667.89 NET CH (-) 11.41 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-September-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025