BML 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
BOP 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.85%)
CNERGY 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 97.35 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.08%)
DCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
DGKC 249.98 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.73%)
FCCL 57.63 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.32%)
FFL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
GCIL 33.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
HUBC 210.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.2%)
KEL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.26%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 107.79 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.75%)
NBP 189.61 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.16%)
PAEL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
POWER 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
PPL 192.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.23%)
PREMA 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-6.12%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.43%)
SNGP 138.71 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.81%)
SSGC 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TREET 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.63%)
TRG 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.42%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 23, 2025
Markets

Pakistani rupee sees 33rd successive gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.42 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 04:16pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.42, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 33rd successive gain against the greenback.

On Monday, the local unit closed at 281.45.

The Pakistani rupee is appreciating gradually against the US dollar, supported by improved sentiment after Saudi developments, with treasury heads expecting the trend to continue despite earlier concerns over rising imports.

Internationally, the US dollar faced continued pressure in early trading in Asia on Tuesday as traders parsed comments by members of the Federal Reserve for clues on the path of interest rates.

The greenback edged lower, extending declines after snapping a three-day winning streak on Monday, with the US dollar index last at 97.28.

Investors are assessing the impact of US President Donald Trump’s economic policies on the health of the global economy and the implications for Federal Reserve policy ahead of the release of core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data later this week.

Congressional funding talks this week to avert a government shutdown on September 30 have added to market jitters.

Traders have reined in bets of interest rate cuts at the Federal Open Market Committee’s October meeting, with Fed funds futures implying a 10.2% chance of a hold, compared to a probability of 8.1% on Friday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Against the yen, the US dollar was flat at 147.74 yen, remaining firmly in the trading range it has sat in since the start of August.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday as traders contemplated the impacts of ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia, while worries over trade tariffs that could dampen fuel demand persisted.

Brent crude futures were almost steady at $66.56 a barrel by 0041 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $62.29 a barrel, up 2 cents.

This is an intra-day update

