BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

PKR up amid fragile fundamentals

BR Research Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

The currency (PKR to USD) is slowly appreciating on a daily basis. Earlier, the voices in the interbank market suggested that there was pressure on the currency, as non-oil imports were picking up while inflows remained stagnant. However, with recent positive developments from Saudi Arabia, market sentiment has started to shift, and optimism is in the air. A few treasury heads in the interbank market now expect the appreciation to continue.

“Fundamentally, things remain the same, but sentiments are turning positive, and that might dilute pressure in the interbank market for the time being,” said a seasoned treasury officer. In his view, markets tend to reverse with changing sentiments, which eventually translate into actions.

“A few weeks back, exporters were holding off from selling, expecting depreciation. However, after the meeting with the Field Marshal, some exporters came forward to sell,” he added. The mood has shifted significantly since the news from Saudi Arabia, with more exporters now hurrying to book forward positions as they expect further appreciation. Even rice exporters are stepping in, as the realization sinks in that the flood-related losses are far lower than initially feared.

At the same time, importers who were earlier in a rush to buy are slowing down, improving liquidity in the market. Initially, many participants believed the appreciation was primarily due to coercive measures and would soon reverse. Now, however, they see it as a genuine trend.

“Geopolitics play a role. Signs of better days for Pakistan became visible after the May 7 skirmish with India, evidenced by a 30 percent rise in the stock market since then. Now, the currency market is finding comfort too,” said a bullish treasurer.

One treasury head believes there will be strategic implications on the forex side. According to him, GCC countries may no longer insist on IMF involvement for rolling over loans or providing fresh financial support.

“We are putting our blood on the line; they may waive IMF’s approval for financial assistance,” he said excitedly. “Earlier, they were eyeing our assets cheaply in exchange for support; now, they may start giving us money without strings attached. Saudi Arabia may provide oil, and Qatar may revise the lopsided RLNG deal,” he stressed.

“Music is good, for the time being,” summed up another treasury head.

However, not everyone shares this optimism. Some remain concerned about weak economic fundamentals and expect pressure on the currency to persist, even if inflows are sufficient to cover payment needs. They are not convinced that real business or investment sentiment is improving. Still, they expect some relief through deferred oil facilities and loan rescheduling.

BR Research cautiously agrees. While the positive sentiment is welcome, it should not distract from the urgent need for structural economic reforms to break free from the boom-and-bust cycle. Otherwise, participants may simply jump on the bandwagon and celebrate, without thinking about the inevitable hangover.

PKR interbank rate today Interbank rate

Comments

200 characters

PKR up amid fragile fundamentals

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories