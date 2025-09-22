BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
PM Shehbaz departs London for UNGA session in New York

BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 08:58pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif departs from London to New York to attend the 80th session of UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday departed from London for New York to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The prime minister was seen off at Luton Airport by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Mohammad Faisal, along with diplomatic staff, his office said in a statement.

Shehbaz will deliver an address at the UNGA, where he is expected to highlight Pakistan’s stance on key global and regional issues.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in his speech to the UN General Assembly, the premier is expected to call on the international community to address the prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine. He will particularly focus on the crisis in Gaza and urge decisive action to end the suffering of Palestinians.

The prime minister will also present Pakistan’s stance on regional security and global challenges, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia and sustainable development, the FO statement added.

On the sidelines, PM Shehbaz will attend high-level events, including meetings of the UN Security Council, the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and a special session on climate action.

Systematic slaughter’: PM Shehbaz expresses Pakistan’s anguish over Gaza plight at UNGA

He is also scheduled to join a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional and international peace and security.

The premier will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and senior UN officials, underscoring Pakistan’s resolve to work with member states in upholding the UN Charter, preventing conflict, fostering peace and promoting prosperity as a current member of the Security Council.

