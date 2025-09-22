BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-22

Upward momentum

Recorder Review Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: The rupee extended its upward momentum for another week, recording a marginal gain against the dollar, appreciating by Re0.09 or 0.03 percent in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.46, against 281.55 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of USD245 million in August 2025, data released by the SBP showed. The deficit followed a deficit of USD379 million (revised) recorded in July 2025 and compared with a deficit of USD82 million in August 2024.

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, witnessed marginal increase as it clocked in at 100.10 in August 2025, up from 100.01 in July 2025.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD21 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.36 billion as of September 12, 2025. Total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.74 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to USD5.38 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 8 paise for buying and 11 paise for selling against USD, closing at 281.98 and 282.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 53 paise for buying and 89 paise for selling, closing at 331.76 and 335.05, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 14 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling, closing at 77.10 and 77.88, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 24 paise for buying and 8 paise for selling, closing at 75.14 and 75.82, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.46

Offer Close Rs. 281.65

Bid Open Rs. 281.55

Offer Open Rs. 281.75

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.98

Offer Close Rs. 282.50

Bid Open Rs. 282.06

Offer Open Rs. 282.61

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee

Comments

200 characters

Upward momentum

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories