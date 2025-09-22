KARACHI: The rupee extended its upward momentum for another week, recording a marginal gain against the dollar, appreciating by Re0.09 or 0.03 percent in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.46, against 281.55 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of USD245 million in August 2025, data released by the SBP showed. The deficit followed a deficit of USD379 million (revised) recorded in July 2025 and compared with a deficit of USD82 million in August 2024.

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, witnessed marginal increase as it clocked in at 100.10 in August 2025, up from 100.01 in July 2025.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD21 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.36 billion as of September 12, 2025. Total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.74 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to USD5.38 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 8 paise for buying and 11 paise for selling against USD, closing at 281.98 and 282.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 53 paise for buying and 89 paise for selling, closing at 331.76 and 335.05, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 14 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling, closing at 77.10 and 77.88, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 24 paise for buying and 8 paise for selling, closing at 75.14 and 75.82, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.46

Offer Close Rs. 281.65

Bid Open Rs. 281.55

Offer Open Rs. 281.75

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.98

Offer Close Rs. 282.50

Bid Open Rs. 282.06

Offer Open Rs. 282.61

=========================================

