Israel says rejects ‘one-sided’ recognition of Palestinian state

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign ministry said Sunday it rejected what it called the “one-sided” recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada and Australia, warning that the move could further destabilise the region.

The three countries on Sunday became the first members of the Group of Seven advanced economies to take the step to recognise a Palestinian state.

France and other nations are expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly which opens Monday in New York.

“Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

Australia, Canada and Britain recognise Palestinian state

“This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary further destabilises the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future,” it added.

“Instead, if the countries that signed this declaration truly wish to stabilise the region, they should focus on pressuring Hamas to release the hostages and to disarm immediately.

“The declaration not only rewards the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a terror organisation that is calling and acting for the annihilation of Israel, but also solidifies the support Hamas enjoys.

“This move goes against all logic of negotiation and reaching a compromise between two sides, and it will push the desired peace further away,” the ministry said.

“In any case, Israel will not accept any detached and imaginary text that attempts to force it to accept indefensible borders,” it added.