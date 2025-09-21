BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia, Canada and Britain recognise Palestinian state

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2025 06:53pm

LONDON: Britain said on Sunday it was recognising a Palestinian state after Israel failed to meet conditions including a ceasefire in the nearly two-year-old Gaza war.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X.

London’s step aligns it with more than 140 other nations but will irk both Israel and its main ally the United States.

The decision carries symbolic weight as Britain played a major role in Israel’s creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War Two and has long been its ally.

Canada and Australia also recognised a Palestinian state and other countries are expected to do so this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a move that put Starmer at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain had issued Israel with an ultimatum in July saying it would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel took steps to end the “appalling situation” in Gaza.

Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission in London, called the decision a “long-overdue recognition” that “is not about Palestine, but about Britain’s fulfilment of a solemn responsibility”.

“It marks an irreversible step towards justice, peace, and the correction of historic wrongs,” he added in a statement.

Starmer had said in July that Britain would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel reached a ceasefire with Hamas, let more aid into Gaza, made clear there would be no annexation of the West Bank, and committed to a peace process delivering a two-state solution.

“Since that announcement in July, in fact, with the attack on Qatar, a ceasefire at this point lays in tatters, and the prospects are bleak,” Lammy said, noting Israel had also moved forward with a settlement plan.

Starmer has been under pressure from many of his own lawmakers, angry at the rising death toll in Gaza and images of starving children.

Australia was recognising Palestine alongside Canada and Britain as part of a an effort to revive momentum for a two-state solution that starts with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held there, Albanese said in the joint statement with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Hamas must have no role in Palestine, the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country now recognises the state of Palestine.

“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Carney said in a statement.

Canada joins more than 140 other members of the United Nations that have recognised a Palestinian state, in a break with long-standing policy despite strong opposition from Israel.

“Recognising the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” Carney said.

Carney said the Palestinian Authority has provided “direct commitments” to Canada on reforming its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas “can play no part” and to demilitarize the Palestinian state.

Israel Palestine Gaza Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Israel Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Australia, Canada and Britain recognise Palestinian state

PM Shehbaz to address UNGA, meet Trump with ‘select’ Muslim leaders: FO

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan reach 91/1 against India; Sahibzada Farhan scores half-century

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to opt for pace firepower in crucial India clash

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in DI Khan operation: ISPR

‘Onus on us to choose peace, war’: PM Shehbaz calls for dialogue with India

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

President Pakistan Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone in China

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Read more stories