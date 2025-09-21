Australia, Canada and Britain recognise Palestinian state

LONDON: Britain said on Sunday it was recognising a Palestinian state after Israel failed to meet conditions including a ceasefire in the nearly two-year-old Gaza war.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X.

London’s step aligns it with more than 140 other nations but will irk both Israel and its main ally the United States.

The decision carries symbolic weight as Britain played a major role in Israel’s creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War Two and has long been its ally.

Canada and Australia also recognised a Palestinian state and other countries are expected to do so this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a move that put Starmer at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain had issued Israel with an ultimatum in July saying it would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel took steps to end the “appalling situation” in Gaza.

Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission in London, called the decision a “long-overdue recognition” that “is not about Palestine, but about Britain’s fulfilment of a solemn responsibility”.

“It marks an irreversible step towards justice, peace, and the correction of historic wrongs,” he added in a statement.

Starmer had said in July that Britain would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel reached a ceasefire with Hamas, let more aid into Gaza, made clear there would be no annexation of the West Bank, and committed to a peace process delivering a two-state solution.

“Since that announcement in July, in fact, with the attack on Qatar, a ceasefire at this point lays in tatters, and the prospects are bleak,” Lammy said, noting Israel had also moved forward with a settlement plan.

Starmer has been under pressure from many of his own lawmakers, angry at the rising death toll in Gaza and images of starving children.

Australia was recognising Palestine alongside Canada and Britain as part of a an effort to revive momentum for a two-state solution that starts with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held there, Albanese said in the joint statement with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Hamas must have no role in Palestine, the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country now recognises the state of Palestine.

“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Carney said in a statement.

Canada joins more than 140 other members of the United Nations that have recognised a Palestinian state, in a break with long-standing policy despite strong opposition from Israel.

“Recognising the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” Carney said.

Carney said the Palestinian Authority has provided “direct commitments” to Canada on reforming its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas “can play no part” and to demilitarize the Palestinian state.