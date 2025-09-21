‘Onus on us to choose peace, war’: PM Shehbaz calls for dialogue with India

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reiterated the desire for peace and dialogue with India, saying Pakistan sought peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues, especially Kashmir, but talks must be held on equal footing.

“I have made this offer so many times in the past. We want to discuss Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism issues, not because of any weakness but on the basis of equal terms. As neighbours, now the onus is upon us whether to live in peace or war,” he said, addressing a gathering of overseas Pakistanis in London.

He emphasised that without the resolution of the Kashmir issue, which was basic key to the regional peace, the bilateral ties between the two countries could not be established.

“Anyone who is thinking otherwise is akin to living in a fool’s paradise,” he asserted and said that Kashmiris would get their right to self-determination and freedom.

Underlining the significance of unity and solidarity which had led to emphatic triumph in the recent armed conflict with India, the premier pledged to guide the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz congratulated the overseas Pakistanis on the great victory of May 10 against the bitter enemy and aggressor, India.

“It was a great triumph that taught a lesson to the enemy and surely, will the foe remember it forever,” he added.

The prime minister elaborated that after India’s baseless allegations over Pahalgam incident, he had offered, during his visit to Kakul, for a probe by an international committee into the incident in a fair, impartial and transparent manner and to prove India’s false allegations, but India did not respond to his offer.

On May 6, aggression was unleashed against the innocent civilians and civilian assets were attacked inside Pakistan, leading to civilian causalities, he said, adding Pakistan in its right of defence, down six enemy’s fighter jets in one go which made the enemy realised its precarious position.

The premier, in a speech broadcast on national TV channels on Sunday, further told that on May 10, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir phoned him and informed about India’s repeated attack.

Field Marshal Asim’s tone was full of confidence and composed and he sought permission to respond to the enemy’s repugnant act, as he wanted to give them a lesson, he added.

The prime minister said during his recent interaction with the world leaders, he had told them, in response to their queries, that they achieved the victory in Marka e Haq, Bunyan al Marsoos, on basis of two factors. First, he said, it was all due to valour, professionalism and acumen of the armed forces and trust in Allah Almighty besides, their latest techniques and the highest level of training and secondly, a display of total unity among the political and military leadership of the country.

“Field Marshal Asim Munir led the fight, the officers and personnel of the armed forces displayed bravery while Pakistan Air Force under the leadership of air chief marshal set a precedent unmatched in the history,” he said.

They were fully supported by 240 million people of the country who were united against their enemy and aggressor, he opined.

The prime minister said that owing to this victory and achievements on the diplomatic and economic fronts, now the green passport was being adorned worldwide.

He said that now the ceasefire between Pakistan and India had been achieved, Pakistan wanted peace, progress and prosperity, end to unemployment and poverty.

Expressing his grief and condemnation of 65,000 deaths and grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, PM Shehbaz said the world had not witnessed these heart-moving scenes.

The prime minister called upon the Islamic world and the international community to come forward and address the crises urgently.

He also appreciated the overseas Pakistan’s contributions toward the national economy and termed them as ‘ambassadors of the great country striving day and night abroad and earn livelihood.’

The premier acknowledged that on the basis of their hard work, in the previous year, 38.5 billion dollars were received in country as remittances, adding without it, country’s economy could not move forward.

After defeating India, Pakistan’s standing on the world stage has changed

He further underscored the need that no nation in the world could achieve the highest place among the comity of nations without hard work, dedication and sincerity.

The prime minister stressed that they should get rid of loans and achieve the economic strength, then the world would treat them as it treated the leading world economies.

He mentioned that youth bulge of Pakistan, comprising 60 percent of the total population, was not only was a challenge but also an opportunity

With IT training and latest knowledge, they would take the country forward, he said, adding once they all decided with strong will, then nothing was impossible.

The prime minister aid “Unity and solidarity should be the first priority,” and expressed his satisfaction that country’s economic indicators that were showing upward trends while at the diplomatic fronts, the country was further strengthening its ties and position.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that overseas Pakistanis were the country’s diplomats and served as bridge between Pakistan and the country of their residence.

He said in the year 2022, when the incumbent government came to power, it was a difficult time as the country was at the verge of default, and the global rating agencies and institutions were setting dates in this regard.

FM Dar said the nation saluted the prime minister for his dynamic leadership that ensured economic turnaround.

Enumerating the downward trends in the inflation and interest rates, he resolved that the government was striving for the economic empowerment.

Referring to the Indian aggression, he said Pakistan defeated an enemy boasted of its armed power and regional net security provider, adding “That myth was buried on May 10.”

Dar further said that they used to hear that Pakistan had been diplomatically isolated in the past but under the current leadership, the country had established its footprints on the world diplomatic canvas.

They had successfully hosted the global events and also secured 182 votes for the UNSC non-permanent seat, he added.

The deputy PM lauded the Pakistani diaspora in the UK for cementing the bonds between the two countries and contributing towards the national economy.

He said Pakistan was a climate change vulnerable country and they were devising projects so that in the coming years, the country could be able to cope with the challenge.

Dar said they were raising voice for the equality and justice, because the climate change was a matter of justice, not only for Pakistan but for any country suffering from the emissions worldwide.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, in his remarks, said that Pakistani diaspora had been a valuable asset for the country.

He said status of the overseas Pakistanis had been raised in the international community due to the achievements made by the incumbent government.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the incumbent government faced numerous challenges including the economic situation, but it had made significant strides and moving in the right direction.

He said overseas Pakistanis’ major contributions, including those residing in the Gulf countries, led to over 38 billion dollars remittances which was major lifeline for the country’s economy. The minister said Pakistan had inflicted a crushing and unprecedented defeat on India which had never witnessed in the history.

He also termed Pakistan-KSA defence agreement as a landmark achievement and said that both the civilian and the military leadership were taking the country forward on the path of economic prosperity.

Chairman Overseas Pakistani Foundation Qamar Raza appreciated the prime minister’s keen involvement in the resolution of overseas Pakistanis.