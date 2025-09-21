BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to address UNGA, meet Trump with ‘select’ Muslim leaders: FO

BR Web Desk Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 03:45pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, beginning September 22, the Foreign Office said Sunday.

PM Shehbaz, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, cabinet ministers and senior officials, is set to address the high-level segment of the annual gathering of world leaders.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, the premier is expected to call on the international community to address the prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine. He will particularly focus on the crisis in Gaza and urge decisive action to end the suffering of Palestinians.

The prime minister will also present Pakistan’s stance on regional security and global challenges, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia and sustainable development, the FO statement added.

On the sidelines, PM Shehbaz will attend high-level events, including meetings of the UN Security Council, the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and a special session on climate action.

‘Systematic slaughter’: PM Shehbaz expresses Pakistan’s anguish over Gaza plight at UNGA

He is also scheduled to join a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional and international peace and security.

The premier will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and senior UN officials, underscoring Pakistan’s resolve to work with member states in upholding the UN Charter, preventing conflict, fostering peace and promoting prosperity as a current member of the Security Council.

The FO said PM Shehbaz’s participation at the UNGA would “showcase Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism” and its “longstanding contribution to peace and development.”

Kashmir issue UNGA PM Shehbaz Sharif Gaza ceasefire humanitarian crisis in Gaza Gaza genocide

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz to address UNGA, meet Trump with ‘select’ Muslim leaders: FO

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to opt for pace firepower in crucial India clash

President Pakistan Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone in China

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

India and Pakistan meet again at Asia Cup after handshake row

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Read more stories