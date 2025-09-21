CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Phase-II of Green Tractor Program by announcing results of a ballot for 9,500 high power tractors in Punjab.

The first tractor went to Raja Rafat Abbas, the second to Nuzhat Parveen and the third to Mian Naseer. She congratulated the successful farmers, and personally called a successful farmer Muhammad Ashiq of Kasur and said, “I have called you to congratulate you on your success in the draw to win a tractor.”

The CM was briefed by the Secretary Agriculture about ‘CM Punjab Green Tractor Program Phase-II.’ He said that owners of 07 acres or more land would be able to get tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower.

He added that Punjab government would provide a subsidy of Rs 1 million for high-power tractors and Rs. 500,000 for medium power tractors with 50 to 65 horsepower under CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme Phase-II, under which 20,000 tractors would be subsidized.

He highlighted that 9,500 tractors would be provided under High Power Tractor Scheme and 10,000 tractors would be provided under Medium Power Scheme.

The Chief Minister was apprised that 734,000 farmers applied under Green Tractor Scheme Phase-II. 282,000 farmers were declared eligible for the draw and 9,500 have been declared successful in the ballot.

