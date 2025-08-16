2nd Phase of ‘CM Green Tractors Programme’ launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government has formally commenced 2nd phase of the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors Program from August 14, 2025. Farmers owning 7 acres or more of agricultural land are eligible to apply; said a spokesperson here on Friday.

The spokesperson stated that under this program, farmers will receive a subsidy of Rs. 1 million per tractor on tractors of 75 horsepower or above. Interested farmers are required to visit the online portal https://gts.pu njab.gov.pk/ and submit their applications digitally. Applications can be submitted online through the portal until September 1, 2025.

