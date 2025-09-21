Innovative, modern technology must for economic uplift: Ahsan

LAHORE: Terming political stability vital for sustainable economic development, Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal has stressed need for promotion of conducive business environment.

He was talking to newsmen after chairing the first meeting of Federation of Engineering Institutions of Pakistan here on Saturday.

Ahsan Iqbal said zero tolerance policy is being implemented against elements responsible to create chaos in the country.

Pakistan emerging as digital-savvy state: minister

He said special attention is being paid on infrastructure development projects, which are necessary for export-led growth. He said keeping impacts of climate change in view are essential for durability of these projects.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Uraan Pakistan Programme is the programme of the country’s progress and prosperity, adding steps are taken in right direction.

Talking about importance of modern technology, he said no sector of the economy can progress without innovative technology and in this connection engineers can play a leading role.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025