Pakistan emerging as digital-savvy state: minister

LAHORE: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal Friday said Pakistan is on the path to becoming a digital state thanks to advancements in information technology and this government is set to bring about a revolution in every sector, including agriculture.

He expressed these views while addressing the HBL-PASHA ICT Awards 2025, hosted by Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) here on Friday. TDAP Chairman Faiz Ahmad and Pakistan Software Export Board Chairman Syed Abu Bakar were also present at the event.

The Awards, supported by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Contour, Systems, and Tech Destination Pakistan, highlighted Pakistan’s most innovative startups, digital solutions, and IT companies.

While addressing the gathering, the Federal Minister praised the role of Pakistan’s young innovators in driving progress. He said, “The digital economy is no longer a choice; it is the future. What we are witnessing here tonight proves that Pakistan has the talent, creativity, and determination to lead in this space. Our young entrepreneurs and developers are building solutions not just for Pakistan, but for the world,” he added.

According to him, the government is committed to supporting this ecosystem so that our innovators can thrive, compete internationally, and contribute to a stronger, knowledge-based economy. Our mission is to make all segments of the country aware of modern developments.

He observed that a few months ago, the nation united in support of Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos and the Maraka-e-Haq and now our current mission is the battle for development; “we have won the Maraka-e-Haq, and now Pakistan’s name must also shine in the realm of development,” adding that Pakistan need to convey a message to the world that Pakistan is a safe destination for investment in the digital sector.

“We have signed a very important agreement with Saudi Arabia, and we need to replicate that spirit of solidarity across all endeavours,” he said, adding that the initiatives of Digital Pakistan, Udaan Pakistan, and others are keys to our future. “The flying agenda is especially aimed at empowering our youth. We must become champions of innovation, and our candidates are important players in this battle for progress,” he added.

Sharing his views on this occasion, PASHA Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed said, “With initiatives such as the HBL-PASHA ICT Awards, PASHA not only recognises and celebrates excellence but also encourages entrepreneurship, promotes inclusivity, and supports the creation of globally competitive companies”.

According to him, the Awards continue to play a vital role in recognising excellence in software, mobile apps, digital services, research and development, e-governance, and other emerging areas. The 2025 HBL-P@SHA ICT Awards achieved a record milestone with more than 1,600 applications received from across Pakistan, the highest in the history of the Awards. Out of these, 104 companies were honoured, with 37 winners, 58 runner-ups, and 9 receiving special appreciation awards.

He further added that winners gain valuable exposure and the opportunity to represent Pakistan at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards, a platform where regional technology leaders come together.

In his video message, HBL President and CEO Muhammad Nassir Salim said, “The HBL P@SHA ICT Awards stand as a testament to the innovation, hard work, and creativity of the tech industry. HBL’s strategic partnership with PASHA continues to bolster the Bank’s engagement and outreach within the tech ecosystem, amplifying its impact on the digital economy,” he added.

According to him, the technology sector has immense potential to fulfil the Government of Pakistan’s vision of a Digital Pakistan and place our country as a major technology destination in the world. By celebrating achievement, encouraging competition, and strengthening connections across industry, academia, and government, the P@SHA ICT Awards reaffirm Pakistan’s place as a rising force in the global technology landscape.

