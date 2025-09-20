BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified the constitution of grievance redressal committee for the deputation of Inland Revenue officials at factories and manufacturing premises to monitor production and clearances.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on the grievance redressal committee for cases under section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, consequent upon receipt of nominations for the concerned chamber of commerce and industry, the names of the committee members are notified as under: Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, Member (IR-Operations) FBR; Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Member (Legal-IR) FBR; Javed Iqbal, Chief (ST-Operations) FBR Secretary to the Committee; Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI; Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and Mian Abdurar Shad, the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry.

The committee shall operationalise with immediate effect, the notification added.

FBR had constituted a committee for redressal of grievances and for regular review of actions taken by the field formations under section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and will comprise of the following members: Member IR Operations, FBR Member Legal IR, FBR; President/Nominee, FPCCI; President/Nominee, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi and President/Nominee, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore.

