Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed manufacturers not to remove goods from their business premises unless production of finished products went through the process of monitoring under video surveillance/digital eye.

In this regard, the FBR will strictly monitor production of specified goods including tobacco, sugar, cement, steel and fertilizer and others at the business premises of manufacturers through video surveillance.

The FBR has issued an SRO364 (I)2025 to amend the Sales Tax Rules here on Friday. According to the new rules, no person engaged in manufacturing of specified goods shall remove production from its business premises unless it has undergone the process of production monitoring under these rules.

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

The “digital eye” means Board’s software, which can be used to identify specific objects behaviour or attitudes and which can be used for recording and capturing production count in a video footage.

The production of specified goods, manufactured in Pakistan, shall be monitored through video surveillance, video analytics solution and digital eye by installation of production monitoring equipment at production lines as are approved by the Board for real time capture of production process and real time collection of data that shows production through object detection and object counting.

The system will be engaged in transmission of data to Central Control Unit at Board on real time basis, storage and archiving of data; detection of unexpected stops; quantitative analyses of productions: and data analytics for required legal actions, FBR added.

