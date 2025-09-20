BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-20

SSGC removes 550 illegal gas connections

Recorder Report Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 07:14am

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC) has intensified its campaign against gas theft, removing 550 illegal connections during a major crackdown in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town area.

According to the company, the operation was carried out by its Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Department in collaboration with the Customer Relations Department, Distribution Department, and SSGC Police. The teams disconnected direct underground connections from an 8-inch main distribution line, which was illegally supplying gas to hundreds of houses in Sector 30/C Benazirabad, Gulistan-e-Faisal.

SSGC stated that heavy gas-powered generators were also being used for electricity generation at the site. A 3km long pipeline used to steal gas was dug out with the help of an excavator and removed on the spot.

The company confirmed that four individuals — Allah Wadayo S/o Allah Wasaya, Firdous Khan, Naveed Akmal S/o Rahat Alam, and Salman Ahmed S/o Saleem Ahmed were found involved in the theft. Three FIRs have been lodged against them, and all equipment used for the theft has been confiscated.

SSGC reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against gas theft, terming it a serious crime against the community and warning that further crackdowns will continue in its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

GAS SSGC anti gas theft campaign illegal gas connections

Comments

200 characters

SSGC removes 550 illegal gas connections

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories