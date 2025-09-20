SSGC removes 550 illegal gas connections

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC) has intensified its campaign against gas theft, removing 550 illegal connections during a major crackdown in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town area.

According to the company, the operation was carried out by its Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Department in collaboration with the Customer Relations Department, Distribution Department, and SSGC Police. The teams disconnected direct underground connections from an 8-inch main distribution line, which was illegally supplying gas to hundreds of houses in Sector 30/C Benazirabad, Gulistan-e-Faisal.

SSGC stated that heavy gas-powered generators were also being used for electricity generation at the site. A 3km long pipeline used to steal gas was dug out with the help of an excavator and removed on the spot.

The company confirmed that four individuals — Allah Wadayo S/o Allah Wasaya, Firdous Khan, Naveed Akmal S/o Rahat Alam, and Salman Ahmed S/o Saleem Ahmed were found involved in the theft. Three FIRs have been lodged against them, and all equipment used for the theft has been confiscated.

SSGC reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against gas theft, terming it a serious crime against the community and warning that further crackdowns will continue in its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

