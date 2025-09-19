BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PTCL–Telenor merger decision likely within two weeks: CCP chairman

Rehan Ayub Published 19 Sep, 2025 05:09pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is close to completing its review of the PTCL–Telenor merger and is expected to issue a comprehensive order within two weeks.

CCP chairman Kabir Sidhu informed this in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology on Friday.

“PTCL is a company of strategic importance for Pakistan,” Sidhu said while briefing the panel over the merger.

“Reviews of major companies’ transactions take considerable time,” he was quoted as saying in a CCP statement. “Commission will soon issue a comprehensive order on the merger of both companies.”

Telenor Group awaits approvals for PTCL acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Sidhu later informed the committee that the commission might issue the order within two weeks.

Earlier during the day, Telenor in a statement expressed concern that the regulatory approval process for the sale of Telenor Pakistan to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) continued to face delays 21 months after the transaction had been announced in December 2023.

“This is a departure from the clear and consistent trend of telecom consolidation approvals across Asia,” Telenor said.

The company highlighted that in Pakistan, Jazz, with 38% mobile subscriber market share and an estimated 44% revenue market share, was created by the Mobilink-Warid merger in 2016. It said that the transaction was approved in three months.

“The proposed sale of Telenor Pakistan to PTCL would create a number two mobile player with a 36% mobile subscriber market share and an estimated 32% revenue share when completed. This is well within the range of other approved transactions across Asia, many of which involve higher market concentrations,” said Arnstein Sletmoe, Head of M&A, Telenor Group.

Last month, the CCP had sought further clarity from the PTCL on key issues related to the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding in Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP chairman Telenor PTCL PTCL–Telenor merger CCP chairman Kabir Sidhu Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd

Comments

200 characters

PTCL–Telenor merger decision likely within two weeks: CCP chairman

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

‘Harmain-ul-Sharifain’s protection core of our belief’: PTI, JUI-F welcome Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement

Pakistani rupee registers 31st consecutive gain against US dollar

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

‘What a dark moment’: Pakistan regrets US veto of UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

PSB threatens action against baseball federation for Taiwan event

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Read more stories