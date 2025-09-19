BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telenor urges swift approval of PTCL deal, warns of investor risks

Tahir Amin Published 19 Sep, 2025 03:37pm

Telenor, one of the world’s largest telecom companies, has expressed concern that the regulatory approval process for the sale of Telenor Pakistan to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) continues to face delays 21 months after the transaction was announced in December 2023.

“This is a departure from the clear and consistent trend of telecom consolidation approvals across Asia,” Telenor said in a statement on Friday.

The telecom noted that from the large mergers in Malaysia (Celcom-Digi), Indonesia (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and XL Axiata-Smartfren), Thailand (dtac-True) and Sri Lanka (Dialog-Airtel), regulators across Asia have acted decisively to enable industry consolidation with clear remedies.

“These moves reflect a shared understanding across the region that consolidation is essential for capital-intensive infrastructure investments to enable sustainable competition in the telecommunications sector,” Telenor said.

Telenor’s acquisition by PTCL: CCP seeks further clarity on key issues

The company highlighted that in Pakistan, Jazz, with 38% mobile subscriber market share and an estimated 44% revenue market share, was created by the Mobilink-Warid merger in 2016. It said that the transaction was approved in three months.

“The proposed sale of Telenor Pakistan to PTCL would create a number two mobile player with a 36% mobile subscriber market share and an estimated 32% revenue share when completed. This is well within the range of other approved transactions across Asia, many of which involve higher market concentrations,” said Arnstein Sletmoe, Head of M&A, Telenor Group.

Citing an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report warning that Pakistan is lagging in digital transformation, Telenor said the delay risks worsening an already challenging environment for the telecom sector.

“The sale of Telenor Pakistan to PTCL is a critical step towards reviving the sector. The ongoing delay in approving this much-needed consolidation move further risks eroding investor confidence,” said Jon Omund Revhaug, Head of Telenor Asia.

He added that telcos with a mobile revenue market share close to 20%, such as Telenor Pakistan, cannot sustain over time.

Telenor Group awaits approvals for PTCL acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

“The current industry structure, therefore, does not support meaningful investment in the sector. Telecom investments have dropped by more than 60%in less than four years, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey FY 2025, highlighting that a restructuring of the sector is much needed to ensure future investments,” said Jon.

Pakistan Telenor Telenor Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority telecom sector Telenor PTCL

Comments

200 characters

Telenor urges swift approval of PTCL deal, warns of investor risks

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

PTCL–Telenor merger decision likely within two weeks: CCP chairman

‘Harmain-ul-Sharifain’s protection core of our belief’: PTI, JUI-F welcome Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement

Pakistani rupee registers 31st consecutive gain against US dollar

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

‘What a dark moment’: Pakistan regrets US veto of UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

PSB threatens action against baseball federation for Taiwan event

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Read more stories