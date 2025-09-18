Pakistani rupee records 30th successive gain against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.47, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 30th successive gain against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at 281.50.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady early on Thursday following its plunge to a 3-1/2-year low and then forceful rebound as traders grappled with the ramifications of the Federal Reserve’s measured rhetoric on further interest rate cuts.

New Zealand’s dollar tumbled after data showed the country’s economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter, fuelling bets of steeper rate cuts this year. The Aussie dollar also weakened after the Australian employment unexpectedly declined in August.

The Fed reduced rates by a quarter point on Wednesday, as expected, and indicated it will steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell characterised the day’s policy action as a risk-management cut in response to the weakening labour market, but said the central bank does not need to rush easing.

The US dollar dropped to its lowest since February 2022 at 96.224 against a basket of major peers immediately after the rate decision, but sprang back vigorously to be as much as 0.44% higher on the day at 97.074. It rose slightly on Thursday to stand at 97.095.

The Fed’s closely watched dot plot of policy expectations predicted a median 50 basis points of additional cuts over the remaining two policy meetings this year, but only one additional reduction in 2026.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, declined for a second session on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and traders focused on concerns about the US economy and excess supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.38%, to $67.69 a barrel by 0656 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 28 cents, or 0.44%, to $63.77.