Markets Print 2025-09-19

Spot rate shed further Rs100 in process of trading

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday reduced the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 16,200 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,000 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,300 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

3000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 4200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between 14,800 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 1800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,750 per maund, 600 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,750 per maund, 800 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 15,550 per maund, 800 bales of Daur were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Gupchanni, 800 bales of Kumb, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur, 600 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer, were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 600 bales of Bahria City were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,750 per maund, 600 bales of Rasoolabad were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,750 per maund, 2200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,750 per maund, 2800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,850 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 14,850 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 600 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,350 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association reduced the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

