BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 246.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.5%)
FCCL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.67%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
HUBC 197.31 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.1%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
NBP 189.89 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (4.2%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.36%)
PREMA 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.89%)
PRL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (9.55%)
PTC 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.1%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.17%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 19, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-19

Iron ore dips on weak China demand; pre-holiday restocking limits

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices edged lower on Thursday, pressured by soft demand from China’s manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, though inventory replenishment ahead of the Chinese national day holiday capped losses.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was down 0.12 percemt at 800 yuan (USD112.57) a metric ton, as of 0255 GMT. The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.19 percemt lower to USD105.25 a ton. On the demand side, manufacturing and infrastructure investment continued to register negative year-on-year growth in August, while end-use steel demand fell sharply in the third quarter, compared with the 7percemt year-on-year increase in manufacturing steel consumption in the first half of the year, said Chinese broker Galaxy Futures. Still, upcoming inventory replenishment ahead of the Chinese national day holiday could lend support to the ferrous metals sector, Galaxy added.

Meanwhile with production restrictions lifting, hot metal output, a gauge of iron ore demand, increased month-on-month to 2.4055 million tons, according to data from broker Everbright Futures.

On the supply end, China’s August crude iron ore output was up 8.8percemt year-on-year at 81.63 million metric tons, while shipments from top producer Brazil also increased in the third quarter.

Broadly, the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, fell to the lowest since February 2022 immediately after the decision by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, but rebounded to 97.074. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets less affordable to holders of other currencies.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 0.89 percemt and 0.26 percemt, respectively. All steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped. Rebar dipped 0.51percemt, hot-rolled coil eased 0.65 percemt, wire rod decreased 0.24 percemt and stainless steel edged 0.19percemt lower.

