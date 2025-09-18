Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed “the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA)” on Thursday during Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan signed the agreement, which clearly states: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

This was highlighted in a Pak-Saudi joint statement on the state visit of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, this agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

At the invitation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, paid a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 17 September 2025.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister, received the PM at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. Both sides held an official session of talks in the presence of both countries’ delegations. At the outset of the session, the Prime Minister of Pakistan conveyed his greetings and warm wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two sides reviewed the historic and strategic relations between both countries, and a number of topics of common interest.

Building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries,

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and the delegation accompanying him.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the continued progress and prosperity, for the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In turn, His Royal Highness extended his warm wishes for the good health and well-being of His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistani official sources said that the agreement cements a long-standing partnership and significantly strengthens defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries. According to official sources, Pakistan will now serve as a partner in safeguarding the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah, a role described by leaders as both a privilege and a divine responsibility.

Sources confirmed that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir played a pivotal role in bringing the agreement to fruition through extensive negotiations and strategic consultations.

Under the provisions of the SMDA, any external armed attack on either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia will be considered an attack on both nations, obligating joint defensive action. The agreement aims to enhance the integration of defence capabilities and readiness in response to current and emerging regional threats.

For decades, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have engaged in joint military training, multilateral exercises, and defence industry collaboration. This new pact elevates that relationship to a formal strategic alliance.

Officials said the deal will not only bolster military and security cooperation but also advance shared goals of regional stability, economic security, and diplomatic coordination. It is also expected to serve as a deterrent against external threats and as a cornerstone of collective security in the Middle East and South Asia.

Diplomatic observers described the agreement as one of the most significant developments in Pakistan-Saudi relations in recent history, with wide-ranging implications for both countries’ defence strategies and regional geopolitical dynamics.

