BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation on sidelines of Doha summit

BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 08:58pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, convened in the wake of Israel’s September 9 attack on Qatar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also attended the meeting, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the regional situation following Israel’s aggression.

The prime minister strongly condemned the attack, terming it a deliberate attempt to derail Middle East peace efforts.

He also lauded the Saudi Crown Prince’s leadership in uniting the Muslim world at a critical juncture and assured Pakistan’s full diplomatic support, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member, as well as at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Sharif said that the convening of the summit in Doha had sent a strong message of unity against Israel’s actions, which threatened regional peace and security.

Reaffirming the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the prime minister thanked the Kingdom for its consistent support for Pakistan.

The Saudi Crown Prince, in turn, expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts at the UNSC and OIC to show solidarity with Qatar, and said he was looking forward to Sharif’s upcoming state visit to Riyadh later this week for a comprehensive exchange on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Sharif also conveyed his respects to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a day-long visit to Doha to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convened in the wake of Israel’s unprecedented attack on Doha, targeting Hamas leadership and violating Qatari sovereignty.

The summit is being attended by heads of state and high officials from the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

OIC Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince PM Shehbaz Sharif Islamic Arab summit Israel attacks Doha

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation on sidelines of Doha summit

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 11%

President Zardari assures Shanghai Electric of resolving ‘any outstanding issues’

‘Cheap theatrics won’t heal war wounds’: Pakistan lambasts Indian cricketers for politicising sports

Stocks surge at PSX as SBP maintains status quo

India, US to hold trade talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, negotiator says

Islamabad-Rawalpindi to get modern train service with 20-minute travel time, says Interior ministry

Poland’s $100mn oil & gas investment in Pakistan set for expansion

PCB demands removal of match referee from Asia Cup over handshake row

Pakistani rupee registers 27th consecutive gain against US dollar

Read more stories