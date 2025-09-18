Forces kill five Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khuzdar

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed five Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan.

The operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists on night 14/15 September 2025, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.