Spot rate loses Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday reduced the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,600 per maund.

Cotton Analyst NaseemUsman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,800 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,300 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of BalochiPhutti is in between Rs 8,300 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

2000 bales of ShahdadPur were sold in between Rs 15,425 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund,3800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,450 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 600 bales of Halani, 1200 bales of Mir PurKhas, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,650 per maund, 600 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 1000 bales of MehrabPur were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 200 bales of Daur, 200 bales of KhairPur were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 3000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 2200 bales of YazmanMandi were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 2000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,0000 per maund, 200 bales of MureedWala were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 600 bales of TaunsaShareef were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,900 per maund,1000 bales of Haroonabad, 600 bales of FaqeerWali were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah and 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

