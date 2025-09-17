BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

KE’s Retail Listed Short-Term Sukuk: Gong ceremony held to mark successful listing

Press Release Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 07:40am

KARACHI: A gong ceremony was held at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday to mark the successful listing of the Retail Listed Short-Term Sukuk that was issued by K-Electric, the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan that supplies electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas.

The ceremony was attended by Farrukh H Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, NCCPL CEO Naveed Qazi, CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber along with KE’s leadership including CEO Moonis Alvi, CFO Aamir Ghaziani, Company Secretary Rizwan Pesnani, KE’s board member Saad Amanullah Khan and the Shariah Advisors.

Moonis Alvi, the KE CEO, expressed his delight at the listing: “Alhamdulillah, KE’s Retail Listed Short-Term Sukuk received an overwhelming response - the IPO was oversubscribed by 2.2x times,” said Alvi. “We are thankful to the PSX, SECP, CDC, HBL, MTC and the Shariah Advisors for supporting us throughout the Retail Sukuk journey. We look forward to further collaborating with PSX and SECP to develop and strengthen the capital markets and pioneer more such capital market instruments.”

PSX MD and CEO Farrukh H. Sabzwari stated, “Unlocking the potential of capital markets in both developed and emerging markets relies on innovation. KE’s Sukuk is a prime example of such innovation, contributing to the growth of capital markets. A progressive and supportive regulatory framework enables the conception and launch of groundbreaking products, and this successful issuance is a testament to the power of collaboration fostered by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. Therefore, my first thanks must go to them, followed by KE, which has not only diversified its own financing but also paved the way for other corporations to follow.”

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of KE’s Sukuk had first opened on August 4, and offered individuals across Pakistan, including KE’s residential and commercial consumers, the opportunity to invest in this financial product. During this blackout phase, only individual investors could participate. However, from August 18 onwards, the IPO opened to all types of investors, including asset management companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE electricity sukuk PSX power sector Moonis Alvi K-Electric gong ceremony KE Retail Listed Short Term Sukuk

Comments

200 characters

KE’s Retail Listed Short-Term Sukuk: Gong ceremony held to mark successful listing

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories