Handshake saga: Pakistan cancel pre-match presser ahead of UAE clash

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday cancelled the scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan’s Asia Cup fixture against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The move came a day after the PCB lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of breaching the rules relating to the “Spirit of Cricket.”

According to the PCB, Pycroft allegedly instructed the captains of Pakistan and India “not to shake hands at the time of the toss” during Sunday’s group-stage match.

Tournament organisers later confirmed that “Pakistan will not be holding their pre-match press conference today.”

The controversy had sparked calls in Pakistan for the national team to boycott the Asia Cup in protest.

The board later released footage of players heading into practice, signalling that the side intends to continue in the tournament.

Fans and former cricketers voiced mixed reactions, with some urging the team to continue playing and others demanding stronger action against what they termed “biased officiating.”

Pakistan, who lost to India by six wickets in a rain-hit match, will face the UAE in their next group game on Wednesday. The outcome will be crucial for their chances of progressing to the Super Four stage of the continental event.