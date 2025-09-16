ICC rejects PCB request to remove match referee Pycroft from Asia Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down a request from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup, Aaj News reported, citing sources.

The PCB had lodged a complaint after Pycroft allegedly barred Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha from a customary handshake at the toss during Sunday’s high-profile clash against India in Dubai. Team officials claimed the incident reflected bias and conveyed their concerns to tournament director Andrew Russell.

According to the report, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is consulting with the government on whether Pakistan should continue in the tournament.

Indian media outlets earlier reported that while Pycroft would remain on duty for the Asia Cup, he may not supervise Pakistan’s upcoming matches.

Reports suggested former West Indies cricketer Richie Richardson could step in for those fixtures.

Tensions flared further when Pakistan players refrained from joining the post-match ceremony in protest, while India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his side’s win to Indian soldiers, a move the PCB viewed as politicising the game.

India defeated Pakistan in the group-stage encounter, intensifying scrutiny over the handling of the match and the broader political undertones surrounding the tournament.