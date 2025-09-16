BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Calls for Asia Cup boycott ease as Pakistan hit nets ahead of UAE clash

Syed Ahmed Raza Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 09:47pm
Pakistan team departs for the training session ahead of the UAE clash in the Asia Cup. - Screen grab from PCB’s YT channel
Pakistan team departs for the training session ahead of the UAE clash in the Asia Cup. - Screen grab from PCB’s YT channel

Talk of Pakistan withdrawing from the Asia Cup appeared to cool on Tuesday after the national team resumed training in Dubai, despite tensions over the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.

Speculation over a possible boycott had intensified when the Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The board later released footage of players heading into practice, signalling that the side intends to continue in the tournament.

The PCB had earlier complained against Pycroft after he allegedly prevented Agha from a customary handshake at the toss during Sunday’s high-profile fixture against India. Team officials claimed the incident reflected bias, with concerns formally conveyed to tournament director Andrew Russell.

The ICC rejected Pakistan’s request to replace Pycroft, though Indian media reported he may be kept away from supervising Pakistan’s remaining matches. Former West Indies cricketer Richie Richardson is seen as a possible alternative, according to Aaj News.

As per the report, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been consulting with the government on whether to proceed with the competition.

Tensions escalated further after Pakistan players boycotted the post-match ceremony in protest, while India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to Indian soldiers, a move the PCB denounced as politicising sport.

Calls for boycotting the tournament also trended on social media, with fans urging the board to prioritise prestige over participation. But the training session in Dubai suggested the team is preparing to play on.

