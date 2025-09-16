BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Nawaz leaves for London for medical check-up

NNI Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 08:26am

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif left on Monday for London for a routine medical check-up through Qatar Airways flight.

During his stay in London, the former Prime Minister will undergo a medical check-up. He is likely to stay for two weeks in London.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif is also likely to stay in Qatar capital Doha for a short period. Earlier on September 8, 2025, Nawaz Sharif had undergone medical tests at Lahore’s General Hospital. Nawaz Sharif had a medical examination at the neuro ward, where Professor Dr Asif Bashir supervised the procedures. He underwent MRI scans of the cervical spine and brain.

Doctors reported that Nawaz Sharif has been experiencing muscular pain, for which detailed investigations were carried out. Under Dr Bashir’s supervision, the medical team also conducted tests in the angiography department for DCR (Dacryocystorhinos-tomy) evaluation.

Hospital officials said the latest examinations were part of routine medical checkups to assess Nawaz Sharif’s neurological and muscular condition. Further treatment will be determined based on the results of the scans.

