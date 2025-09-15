BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls for creation of Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israeli plans

  • Reiterates OIC's call to suspend Israel's membership from the United Nations
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 09:33pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the creation of an Arab-Islamic task force to adopt effective measures to ward off Israel’s expansionist designs, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, he said Israel must be held accountable for its war crimes against humanity.

The Prime Minister reiterated OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership from the United Nations. He said the member states should actively consider other appropriate measures against Israel.

He urged the UN Security Council to urgently demand that Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, implement an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release hostages and exchange Palestinian prisoners.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit

The Prime Minister also called for a guaranteed, sustained and secure humanitarian access to all civilians in need, and the protection of aid workers, medical teams, journalists and UN personnel.

He further emphasized the urgent need for a just, comprehensive, and lasting two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel’s reckless and provocative attack on Doha aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in Middle East.

He expressed Pakistan’s all-out support and solidarity with Qatar.

The Prime Minister said Israeli assault on Qatar is not an isolated incident but another manifestation of its declared hegemonic ambitions.

He said we deeply appreciate Qatar’s diplomatic efforts as it has consistently endeavored to bridge divides and promote the noble cause of regional and global peace.

Shehbaz Sharif said Israel’s genocidal campaign has reduced Gaza to rubble where more than 64000 Palestinians including thousands of children have been martyred. He said injustice has reached an unbearable level which must stop now.

PM, Crown Prince discuss regional situation

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Shehbaz met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the regional situation following Israel’s aggression.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also attended the meeting, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

He also lauded the Saudi Crown Prince’s leadership in uniting the Muslim world at a critical juncture and assured Pakistan’s full diplomatic support, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member, as well as at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Sharif said that the convening of the summit in Doha had sent a strong message of unity against Israel’s actions, which threatened regional peace and security.

The Saudi Crown Prince, in turn, expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts at the UNSC and OIC to show solidarity with Qatar, and said he was looking forward to Sharif’s upcoming state visit to Riyadh later this week for a comprehensive exchange on bilateral, regional and global issues.

OIC PM Shehbaz Sharif Islamic Arab summit Arab Islamic summit Israel attacks Doha

