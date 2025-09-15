BML 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit

  • DPM Dar, Defence Minister Asif, Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fatemi accompanying PM
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 03:46pm
Qatar’s Minister of Culture welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Qatar

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a one-day official visit to attend an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, the PM Office said on Monday.

Qatar’s Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani received and welcomed PM Shehbaz upon his arrival at the Doha airport.

A high-level delegation is accompanying the prime minister, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi.

Qatar’s Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Doha, Qatar, on September 15, 2025.
FM Dar arrives in Doha, discusses Israeli aggression with Egyptian counterpart

The summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, was called in the wake of Israel’s aerial attacks on Doha and the continuously deteriorating human rights situation in Palestine.

The summit is expected to be attended by heads of state and high officials from the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Pakistan considers its relations with Qatar to be of great importance and strongly condemns the Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states, the PMO said.

To express solidarity with Qatar and regional unity, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited Doha on September 11, 2025, where he met with the Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

The visit had taken place after Israel’s violating international laws and territorial integrity by carrying out multiple attacks into Qatar on Tuesday, killing six people five Hamas members, none of them top leaders, as well as a Qatari member of the security forces in his 20s. This unprovoked military aggression drew condemnation from different countries.

Pakistan calls on UNSC to act against Israel under UN Charter’s Chapter VII

The PMO said participation of PM Shehbaz and other Muslim leaders in today’s emergency meeting in Doha is a clear manifestation of the strong unity of the Muslim Ummah and its unwavering resolve to establish regional peace.

On the sidelines of the preparatory Foreign Ministers’ meeting for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Foreign Minister Dar met with his Egyptian counterpart Dr Badr Abdelatty on Sunday.

They condemned illegal Israeli strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations, terming them blatant violations of sovereignty and international law. Both reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and stressed the urgent need for unity across the Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan has also urged the United Nations Security Council to invoke Chapter VII of the UN Charter against Israel, calling for concrete action in response to its aggression in the Palestinian territories and attacks on Islamic countries.

“The UN Security Council must urgently demand Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release of hostages and exchange of Palestinian prisoners,” Deputy Prime Minister Dar said this on Sunday, at the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar.

