Dar meets his Egyptian counterpart

ISLAMABAD: On the sidelines of the preparatory Foreign Ministers’ meeting for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty on Sunday.

They condemned illegal Israeli strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations, terming them blatant violations of sovereignty and international law. Both reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and stressed the urgent need for unity across the Muslim Ummah.

