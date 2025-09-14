BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

FM Dar arrives in Doha, discusses Israeli aggression with Egyptian counterpart

  • They condemn illegal Israeli strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations: FO
BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 05:18pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday arrived in Doha to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the ministerial meeting ahead of the Emergency Arab Islamic Summit on Israel’s attack against Qatar, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Upon arrival, the foreign minister was received by the Pakistan’s ambassador to Qatar, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha Fawad Sher and senior officials of the Qatari government.

On the sidelines of the preparatory foreign ministers’ meeting for the summit, FM Dar met on Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr Badr Abdelatty.

They condemned illegal Israeli strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations, terming them blatant violations of sovereignty and international law. Both reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and stressed the urgent need for unity across the Muslim Ummah.

PM Shehbaz to attend Pakistan-co-sponsored Arab-Islamic Summit in Qatar on Monday

The Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers’ meeting will begin shortly, where OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha will deliver an address.

Ishaq Dar will present Pakistan’s stance on Israel’s attacks on Qatar during the meeting.

The meeting of Islamic and Arab foreign ministers will review the situation following the recent Israeli attacks on Qatar.

A draft resolution against Israeli aggression will be prepared in the session. The agenda for the upcoming Arab-Islamic Summit will be finalised during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the summit scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday).

Arab, Muslim leaders to meet in Qatar to denounce Israeli attack

The meeting will finalise a strong response to the recent Israeli aggression, while the participating foreign ministers will also deliberate on a joint strategy to counter Israeli hostilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and heads of countries from over 50 nations are also likely to attend a summit scheduled to take place on Monday in Doha.

