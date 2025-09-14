Pakistan calls on UNSC to act against Israel under UN Charter’s Chapter VII

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Security Council to invoke Chapter VII of the UN Charter against Israel, calling for concrete action in response to its aggression in the Palestinian territories and attacks on Islamic countries.

“The UN Security Council must urgently demand Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release of hostages and exchange of Palestinian prisoners,” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said this on Sunday, at the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar.

Chapter VII of the UN Charter, titled “Action with respect to threats to the peace, breaches of the peace, and acts of aggression,” grants the UN Security Council the authority to determine threats to international peace and security and to take enforcement measures, including economic sanctions and military action.

The ministerial meeting has been convened in the backdrop of Israel’s attack on Qatar earlier this week.

Violating international laws and territorial integrity, Israel carried out multiple attacks into Qatar on Tuesday, killing six people five Hamas members, none of them top leaders, as well as a Qatari member of the security forces in his 20s. This unprovoked military aggression drew condemnation from different countries.

The Arab-Islamic Summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan and scheduled to be held on Monday, has also been convened in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine — following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.

Dar pointed towards the Muslim leaders’ gathering against the Israeli aggression for the second time after they met last month in Jeddah for an Extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss Israeli aggression in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“The mere frequency of our gatherings is enough to underline how Israel has become a persistent irritant and a danger to world peace and security,” he said.

Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the illegal and unprovoked Israeli aggression against the brotherly State of Qatar, the DPM reiterated, adding: “This reckless and provocative attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, contrary to the fundamental principles of international law including the UN Charter, in particular its Article 2(4) prohibiting the threat or use of force.”

As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated, he said, this act of aggression by Israel is unjustified, and constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability.

FM Dar said the Israeli strike against a sovereign state that has been actively partaking in the ongoing mediation efforts, along with the US and Egypt, to reach a ceasefire in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is unwarranted, unjustified, and appalling.

“It also exposes Israel’s rogue mindset that disregards every tenet of global law and norms. Israel’s actions reek of an unabashed aggressor that is hell bent on achieving its heinous objectives and is unbothered if that pursuit topples the entire edifice of international order. No state is safe from such an unhinged entity that defies all precepts of civilized behavior,” he stressed.

“Israel’s unspeakable atrocities against the Palestinians over the last almost two years are another testament to the limits it can breach in implementing its evil designs. No measure of global outcry, scrutiny, protest or accountability could be enough to rein in the Israeli barbarity in Gaza.

“Israel’s increasing illegal incursions in the regional countries without any remorse or fear of liability have set a dangerous trend which must be put to a decisive stop. The Arab-Islamic world must hold hands in thrusting a united front to the brazen Israeli hostility in the region,” he said.

He said Pakistan commends Qatar’s important and constructive role in facilitating mediation efforts, including for a ceasefire, which has been widely and consistently appreciated by the world, together with the role of Egypt and the U.S.

“We recognise Qatar’s tireless and principled engagement with all parties, often under the most challenging circumstances, to keep the channels of dialogue open and advance prospects of peace. Targeting Qatar is thus not only an attack on a sovereign state, but also an attack on diplomacy and mediation itself,” he maintained.

“As a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Pakistan will continue to work with the OIC and Arab partners to mobilize global support for Israel’s accountability for its rogue actions in the Middle East and for the Palestinian right to self-determination, justice and peace. The primary responsibility for ensuring global peace and security lies with the UN Security Council,” he said.

The foreign minister said the Security Council must be urged to impose a cost on Israel if it defies the demands and the will of the international community. The Council must enact enforcement measures including the deployment of an international protection force to save the besieged population in Gaza.

“The question of Israeli accountability is a test for the credibility of the global system. The Arab-Islamic world must rise to this challenge with unity, resolve, and purpose,” he said. To safeguard the global order, he said, Pakistan reiterates the following urgent and essential steps: