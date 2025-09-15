BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Pakistani rupee registers 27th consecutive gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.52 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 03:58pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.52, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 27th consecutive gain against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee gained further against the US dollar in inter-bank market, as it settled at 281.55.

Internationally, the US dollar held steady on Monday ahead of a pivotal week filled with central bank decisions led by the Federal Reserve, while the euro hardly reacted to Fitch’s downgrade of France’s credit rating.

Trading in Asia was thinned with markets in Japan closed for a holiday, leaving currencies mostly rangebound in the early session.

The euro last traded 0.09% lower at $1.1724, with investors mostly brushing off Friday’s announcement from Fitch to downgrade France’s sovereign credit score to the country’s lowest level on record.

The move strips the euro zone’s second-largest economy of its AA- status as it grapples with a political crisis and ballooning debt.

Still, much of investors’ attention this week will be on the slew of rate decisions in the US, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and Norway that could set the tone for markets, with the Fed taking centre stage.

Expectations of a rate cut from the Fed on Wednesday have weighed on the dollar in recent times, though it last steadied at 97.65 against a basket of currencies on Monday.

Sterling was little changed at $1.3554, while the Aussie dollar hovered near a 10-month high at $0.6652.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Monday as investors assessed the impact of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, while US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to impose sanctions on Russia if NATO nations stop buying Russian oil.

Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $67.31 a barrel by 0800 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.01 a barrel, also up 32 cents, or 0.5%.

