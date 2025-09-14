Cabinet body meets Dar: Foreigner (Long Term Residency) Order, 2025 approved

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Long-Term Residency Policy, which met here on Saturday with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar in the chair, approved the Foreigner (Long Term Residency) Order, 2025.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said the landmark initiative is designed to attract foreign investors and skilled professionals to Pakistan by offering long-term residency rights. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and participated by Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Interior, Chairman FBR, and Special Secretary Finance.

The policy aims at streamlining residency procedures and creating a more attractive investment-friendly environment in Pakistan, the statement further stated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dar received a phone call from Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty. Both leaders strongly condemned the Israeli unprovoked illegal strikes on Doha, and discussed the modalities and details of the forthcoming OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Doha, scheduled for Sunday, 14 September (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025