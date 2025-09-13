Markets Print 2025-09-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 12, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 12, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 154,439.68
High: 156,519.14
Low: 154,360.35
Net Change: 1,701.57
Volume (000): 241,099
Value (000): 21,082,748
Makt Cap (000) 4,581,275,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,745.48
NET CH (+) 106.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,076.26
NET CH (-) 188.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,833.06
NET CH (-) 527.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,334.65
NET CH (-) 355.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,456.64
NET CH (-) 125.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,397.82
NET CH (-) 16.33
------------------------------------
As on: 12- September -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments