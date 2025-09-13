KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 12, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 154,439.68 High: 156,519.14 Low: 154,360.35 Net Change: 1,701.57 Volume (000): 241,099 Value (000): 21,082,748 Makt Cap (000) 4,581,275,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,745.48 NET CH (+) 106.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,076.26 NET CH (-) 188.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,833.06 NET CH (-) 527.33 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,334.65 NET CH (-) 355.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,456.64 NET CH (-) 125.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,397.82 NET CH (-) 16.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 12- September -2025 ====================================

