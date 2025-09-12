BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Pakistan

PIA temporarily suspends flight operations to Canada

BR Web Desk Published September 12, 2025

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flight operations to Canada this month to carry out mandatory maintenance of its Boeing 777 long-range aircraft, the airline said on Friday.

The special Boeing 777s, capable of flying nonstop for up to 17 hours across the Atlantic Ocean, will undergo a comprehensive three-week technical inspection, which includes the replacement of parts.

Canadian team conducts aviation security assessment at JIAP, PIA

Such maintenance is required every ten years, according to the airline.

PIA said the decision was taken to ensure the aircraft are fully prepared for the anticipated surge in passengers in the coming months.

“While we regret the inconvenience to our passengers, their safety and the complete fitness of our aircraft remain our top priority,” a PIA spokesperson said.

